Chihuahua.- PRI deputy Omar Bazán called on the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office to stop protecting Javier Corral, whom he described as an alleged criminal.

He said this in the context of the protection that Mexico City authorities provided to the former Chihuahua governor so that he would not face justice, when agents of the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office tried to arrest him in the country’s capital last night.

“It is extremely regrettable that the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office has acted in complicity in protecting Javier Corral so that he does not face justice,” said the Chihuahua legislator.

He said that both the complainants and the public hope that Corral Jurado will be transferred to Chihuahua so that he can face the corresponding courts and justice will be done.

“The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office and the Morena party must stop protecting Corral, a public servant who harmed Chihuahua and has an arrest warrant to place him at the disposal of the State Judicial Branch,” he concluded. (César Lozano / El Diario)

