From: Moritz Bletzinger

A seriously ill student from Bremen was allegedly simply sent to his camping bungalow. He died on a class trip to Tuscany.

Bremen – Tragedy in Tuscany. In June, a school class from Bremen to Italy, one boy did not return. He died on the campsite in Torre del Lago (11,000 inhabitants) where the tour group was staying. The exact cause of death has yet to be determined, the autopsy report from Italy has to be sent to Germany.

Boy travelled to Italy despite pain: Student from Bremen dies on class trip to Tuscany

Even before departure, the sixteen-year-old complained of a sore throat, reports the Weser CourierBut he really wanted to go to Italy and went on the trip anyway. The class sat on the coach for 23 hours. The boy’s father and his partner said they kept in close contact by phone during this time – out of concern.

The younger sister reports a video call the day after her brother arrived in Tuscany; his face was said to have been “bright red” and he was still complaining of a sore throat.

During a trip to Pisa on the third day, the student’s condition deteriorated so much that the teacher canceled the trip. She informed the family, who asked the teacher to take the boy to the doctor or a pharmacy.

Teacher allegedly sends sick student alone to bungalow – the next morning he is dead

According to the family, this did not happen. Instead, the teacher sent the 16-year-old to his bungalow at the campsite – apparently without supervision. He is normally accompanied by a school assistant every day because of a perceptual disorder and a disability level of 80 percent.

The boy was apparently alone in the bungalow for the time being. His sister tells of another video chat that evening, during which his eyes were “almost closed, totally swollen.”

The next morning, the teacher called. The sixteen-year-old had died during the night.

Student falls ill and dies on school trip in Italy: Did teachers breach their duty of supervision?

Now the parents are making serious accusations against the accompanying teaching staff. The duty of supervision was violated. The family cannot understand how the boy could apparently be left alone in such a situation. They are also criticizing the way in which the school delivered the sad news. No one supported them, visited them or expressed condolences. The school is fighting back against this. The costs for the return of the body were covered by the Bremen Senate.

A possible breach of duty of supervision is currently being investigated by the school authorities. “The incident is currently being investigated,” says a spokesman for the Bremen education department of the German Press Agency“If a child falls ill, the teachers make the necessary decisions in consultation with the parents,” explains the German School Portal of the Robert Bosch FoundationIn the event of an acute risk, teachers must decide alone. The responsibility for supervision passes to the parents if a child is admitted to hospital. The boy from Bremen died in his bungalow on the campsite in Tuscany.

Similar investigations against an employee were launched after the Death of a ten-year-oldwho died on a school trip in 2019, was discontinued last year. He was run over by a cart while playing. In February 2023, a student from Braunschweig died on a school ski trip in South Tyrol. (moe)