To get to a popular beach, holidaymakers in Greece have to half swim, including their luggage. There is no jetty. The measure is intended to prevent mass tourism.

Heraklion – Even without saying it explicitly, you can make it clear to guests that they are not welcome. In Barcelona, ​​for example, locals used water pistols to show what they thought of the numerous visitors. In Greece, water was also used as a deterrent – but in a completely different way. On the Greek holiday island of Crete, an authority made its position clear: According to the motto “Where there is no jetty, no tourist boat can dock,” it prohibited the installation of a floating jetty.

Greek media condemns incident: “Video of shame”

Apparently neither the boat captain nor the island visitors knew about this decision. The boat stopped a good ten meters from the coast and unloaded the passengers. The water was up to some people’s chins, as a video on Facebook shows. With all their belongings above their heads, the vacationers waded through the sea towards the shore. At least those who dared to do so. According to several Greek media reports, only a few people got off the ferry.

“Most people stayed on the ship out of fear,” a US holidaymaker told the news portal zarpanews.grAccording to him, just 40 of the approximately 900 day trippers went ashore – and due to the adverse conditions, they all returned to the boat “angry and disappointed”. Older people and children did not take the risk of “going ashore”. It was an “unacceptable situation”, the US vacationer continued.

Only a taut rope helped people get on and off the ship’s ramp. The video also shows how the holidaymakers had to help each other. A human chain had formed to transport the luggage dry. The clip was uploaded by a local journalist. Within a very short time, the Greek media picked it up and headlined: “Balos video of shame”.

Tourists flood beautiful Greek lagoon – scientists fear consequences for ecosystem

The tourists’ destination was one of the most beautiful sandy beaches in the world, the beautiful Balos Lagoon. But the turquoise water and the milky beach attract not just a few tourists, but masses of them. There are dozens of companies online that organize boat tours. If you enter the keyword on Instagram, you will get countless results from influencers and the like.

According to local media, around 5,000 tourists land in the bay near Chania every day during peak season – endangering the local flora and fauna. According to a Tripadvisor entry by a visitor in 2015, the beach was already hopelessly overcrowded back then. For this reason, authorities and environmental experts have been discussing measures to curb mass tourism and protect nature for some time. In Mallorca, scientists share the concern about dying beaches.

Based on a relevant study by the Technical University of Crete last summer, the authorities recently presented twelve measures to combat overtourism in the future. Anyone who wants to see the lagoon will have to announce their arrival in the future. According to information from in GR nothing will happen. In addition, the maximum number of visitors per day will be halved (2330) and the visiting time will be divided into two halves of the day. Venice also hoped that an entrance fee would help to contain the crowds – but this was in vain, which is why the lagoon city wants to double the prices.

Italy, Spain, Greece – voices against mass tourism are getting louder

The fact that day visitors had to swim to the beach was, according to in GR due to a decision by the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy. However, after the matter had recently caused quite a stir, the ministry has lifted the ban on mooring. The installation of a floating platform has been approved and should take place in the next few days.

More and more locals are raising their voices against the flood of visitors, who do not always bring money into the local economy. According to an analysis, Greece was the absolute tourist hotspot last year. The rules were therefore tightened on some of the beaches on the Balkan island even before the main season had begun. In Italy, visiting the beach is to become subject to a fee in some popular regions. (rku)