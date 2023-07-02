According to current polls, one in five favors the AfD. Just out of protest? The head of the Federal Agency for Civic Education explains the AfD phenomenon.

Berlin – The AfD is currently trumping in polls and won its first political mandate with the district election in Sonneberg, Thuringia. Since then, the German party landscape has been looking for an explanation. What is the reason for the approval of a partly right-wing extremist party? A common explanatory pattern is the protest approach. AfD supporters no longer feel heard by “politics” and “those up there”.

“The voters want this party. Therein lies the seriousness of the situation”

A recent study shows that 67 percent of AfD sympathizers vote for the party out of disappointment about other parties, only a third out of conviction. But that alone cannot explain the AfD high, says the President of the Federal Agency for Civic Education, Thomas Krüger: “I warn against seeing the AfD election as a protest,” he said Editorial network Germany. That is a trivialization. “The voters want this party. That is the seriousness of the situation.”

In parts of society, “certain positions have been established that are unacceptable and incompatible with democratic principles,” judged Krüger. The AfD is “a successful radicalization collective”.

Racist, anti-Semitic, misanthropic: AfD made socially acceptable

The AfD is currently strongest in the new federal states. In East Germany (excluding Berlin) the right is the strongest force. Three state elections will be held there next year, including in Thuringia, where the AfD state association is considered “proven to be right-wing extremists” according to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Krüger also comes from Thuringia. But his homeland is not “typically East German”.

Behind this label hides “the attempt by non-East Germans to explain the phenomenon,” criticized Krüger, looking at the AfD election won in Sonneberg. “And this phenomenon consists in the fact that relatively well-off citizens in a very small district are of the opinion that racist, anti-Semitic and misanthropic positions are made socially acceptable by a party primarily represented by West Germans and in parts right-wing extremists.”

Thomas Krüger has been head of the Federal Agency for Civic Education since 2020. In the 1990s he sat in the Bundestag for the SPD. © IMAGO/Florian Gaertner/photothek.de

Krüger said about the decision in Sonneberg that he knew “many East Germans who don’t go along with it. I would even say that this election is neither typically East German nor typically German.” The Landesverwaltungsamt Stuhlmann is currently undergoing a so-called democracy check. The authority examines whether the AfD politician is suitable as a district administrator.