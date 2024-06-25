Coordination and unity is what the areas of Mocorito Tourism, Angostura and Salvador Alvarado towards the Economic Development Council of Sinaloa (Codesin), because according to the president of the north-central zone, Reginel Gaxiola Armenta, invitations to events and programs are pouring in from the municipality of Guasave, but not from the Évora region , even though he is a well-known local businessman. Could it be that it is apathy, ignorance or lack of interest in taking into account Codesin in their tourist and economic activities? It is not known, but what is known is that summer vacations are just around the corner, and it is precisely in this season, due to the intense heat, that tourist visits decrease and, therefore, the economic benefits that benefit to the commercial sector, so a little help from Codesin would not hurt the municipalities.

Angostura Merchants In search of growth for their business, they have requested to be part of the Equipa Sinaloa program, hoping to be benefited with equipment that allows greater functionality. There are nearly 60 applications that are already registered in the Rapid Business Management Unit (URGE). This figure indicates how much Angostura companies need the existence of programs that enhance their growth.

It would be good if all, or most of the merchants who requested to be part of Equipa Sinaloareceive what was requested, however, it is the Ministry of Economyled by Javier Gaxiola Coppel, who has the last word, and although he has certainly forgotten this municipality a little, which in reality requires his attention and projects that catapult the economy with so much potential that the coastal municipality has, This is your opportunity to demonstrate your commitment to the economic growth of Sinaloa and Angostura mainly.

An issue that should be strengthened in Angostura and that Mayor César Mascareño Reyes must instruct the offices of Compavif, Sipinna and Immujeres so that the minors of Angostura live in better conditions. And all of these agencies have done a great job and have reduced violence in the municipality, however, more than one should also focus on what is happening with minors, since minors are observed on the train tracks. with their parents asking for money and clearly they are not migrants because they are people who have been in the place for a long time, even easy to identify.

Likewise, they should also check the agricultural fields during work times because that is where many minors are seen working. So I hope there is more of a focus on that part as well, because it is truly sad to see minors suffering in these conditions, in addition to the fact that the authorities have a responsibility to fulfill with this sector, which deserves to be rescued.

