“Vedomosti”: the Cabinet of Ministers will quadruple the cost of preferential and family mortgages

The Cabinet of Ministers will almost quadruple budget spending on preferential and family mortgages in 2024. The authorities’ decision is reported with reference to the explanatory note to the draft budget for 2024-2026 “Vedomosti”.

As a result, expenses on some types of housing loans in the coming year will increase from 119.4 billion, which were planned by the current budget law, to 453.8 billion rubles. Moreover, in 2023 the corresponding figure is 150 billion rubles, which is three times less.

In the draft budget for 2024–2026, expenses on preferential mortgages next year will increase by 183 billion, to 230 billion rubles, and in 2025 – by 68.1 billion, to 102.5 billion rubles. As for spending on family mortgages, in 2024 they will increase by 150.9 billion, to 223.8 billion, and in 2025 – by 65.7 billion, to 123.8 billion rubles.

Experts interviewed by Vedomosti identified the increase in the key rate in August and September 2023 as one of the main reasons for the increase in spending on preferential and family programs. “It now exceeds more than twice its value, which was during the launch of preferential programs. At the same time, the rates within which the loan is considered preferential, and the bank can count on subsidies, have not been revised,” the experts explained. In addition, the increase in spending on mortgage programs was influenced by an increase in the volume of housing loans.

In September it became known that in recent months Russians have sharply stopped wanting to take out market mortgages – the share of this type of housing loans in issuances has fallen by almost half, to 40-50 percent.