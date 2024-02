Tribute in Rome to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a prison in Siberia on Friday (16) | Photo: EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Russian writer Kira Yarmysh, spokesperson for opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a Siberian prison on Friday (16), said this Monday (19) that the activist's body will not be released to his family before two weeks.

“Investigators told Alexei’s lawyers and mother that they would not hand over the body to them. The body will be under a kind of 'chemical examination' for another 14 days,” Yarmysh wrote on X.

Earlier, Navalny's family reported that Russian authorities had refused, for the third day in a row, to release his body and accused them of trying to “buy time.”

Family members and supporters of the activist and Western governments point to the Russian government's responsibility for Navalny's death, which occurred on Friday in a penitentiary in the Arctic where he was serving sentences totaling almost 30 years in prison.

Considering Russian President Vladimir Putin's history of mysterious deaths of enemies and former allies, the activist's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, directly accused the president this Monday of having killed Navalny.