Chihuahua.- Following the discovery of ‘narco-banners’ in the municipality of Guachochi and in the city of Chihuahua, yesterday and today, respectively, the Secretary General of Government, Santiago de la Peña, emphasized that the content of these messages will be analyzed by the three levels of government.

This Wednesday a security meeting is being held at the Government Palace. For his part, the prosecutor for the southern zone, Juan Carlos Portillo, said that security has been doubled in Guachochi in response to the threats and the alleged curfew.

“These blankets have probably already been collected. The content will have to be analyzed and, in agreement with the three levels of government; with the participation of Sedena, the National Guard, SSPE and the corresponding municipalities, measures will have to be taken for the protection, first of all, of the population.

If the information derived from these banners requires action in some way, the State Attorney General’s Office will surely take action on the matter,” Santiago de la Peña said.

For his part, the prosecutor of the Southern Zone, who attended the security meeting this morning, stated that it was agreed to double security in the Guachochi region. “It was agreed to double security in the Guachochi region. More BOI cells will be operating in the region to provide security to the citizens of the region and especially to tourists,” he said.

Regarding the curfew that the alleged criminals sought to impose, he said that yesterday, the first day of the alleged curfew, everything proceeded relatively calmly.