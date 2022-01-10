The municipal government of Pará de Minas (MG), a city located about 90 kilometers west of Belo Horizonte, issued a “maximum alert” on the night of this Sunday, 9, recommending that all residents in the vicinity of Usina do Carioca evacuate the area. due to the “high risk” of dam failure. The statement was also signed by the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais, a state that has been heavily punished by rain in recent days.

The alert is valid for all people who live below the Usina do Carioca both in the city of Pará de Minas and in Pitangui, Onça de Pitangui, São João de Cima, Casquilho de Baixo, Casquilho de Cima and Conceição do Pará.

In one of the posts, the city government describes the situation of the dam as “critical”. City hall and civil defense teams were monitoring the situation at the scene.

“We mobilized the Military Police and Fire Department teams, set up a HQ at the health post and got a space next to the church to receive people”, said Mayor Elias Diniz, in a video released on the networks.

According to Diniz, there are many flooded parts in the region of the plant, which can cause a domino effect on other dams in the watercourse. “This is an alert. It’s not fake news. Evacuate your houses and go to higher places or to the shelter offered by the city hall”, he amended, in a video published around 7:40 pm.

The same alert was reinforced by the Military Police. In a video posted on social media, a representative of the corporation asked all residents of the region to leave their homes immediately. “The entire population that is in the vicinity of the São João and Pará Rivers, located just below the Carioca dam, should immediately evacuate the area. At this moment, there is a risk of the Carioca dam breaking”.

