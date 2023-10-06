Home page World

An authority has issued a warning about a counterfeit diabetes medication. © Matthias Hiekel/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Counterfeit diabetes medication may be circulating nationwide. They are easily recognizable.

Stuttgart/Freiburg – An authority in Freiburg has warned of counterfeits of the diabetes drug Ozempic, which is on the market in Germany. The counterfeits most likely pose “significant health risks,” as the Freiburg regional council announced on Thursday evening in consultation with the Stuttgart Ministry of Social Affairs. It cannot be ruled out that several counterfeit packages are being sold in Germany.

If counterfeit medications appear, they would have to be taken to a pharmacy. The original preparations from the manufacturer Novo Nordisk are not dangerous. The originals are visually easy to distinguish from the fakes, writes the regional council and distributes photos. Ozempic is given as an injection under the skin. On the original syringe, the rotating ring at the back is light blue. In the fake it is gray. The injection button at the end of the syringe is gray on the original syringe and blue on the counterfeit.

In Germany, the monitoring of drug traffic lies with the responsible authorities in the federal states. You can issue warnings about counterfeits sold throughout Germany. dpa