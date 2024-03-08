Home page World

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

An ISS battery pack weighing several tons could fall to Earth in pieces. Experts warn: Anyone who finds debris should under no circumstances touch it.

Kassel – On Friday (March 8th) debris from space can land on Earth. The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BKK) recently warned about this, and the German warning app NINA and Katwarn also sent a message to users. The multi-ton battery pack from the International Space Station (ISS) was dropped three years ago. Now it should enter the earth's atmosphere. Anyone who finds debris should under no circumstances touch it.

Is tons of ISS space debris crashing into Germany? Experts see chance “very slim”

The re-entry of the “larger space object into the Earth’s atmosphere” is expected between Friday afternoon and Saturday (March 9th), civil protection announced on March 7th. During re-entry, there is a possibility that the platform with battery packs, which weighs around 12 cubic meters and weighs 2.6 tons, will shatter. Luminous phenomena or the perception of a sonic boom are possible. In most cases, space debris burns up when it enters the Earth's atmosphere. Even now the probability of impact in the official warning from the BKK assessed as “very low”.

The Center for Aviation and Space travel (DLR) announced that, according to analyses, it may well be possible that parts of the battery packs could survive re-entry and reach the ground. However, it is unlikely that the space debris will end up in Germany. According to calculations, the battery packs will enter the atmosphere over northern North America. If this analysis changes, the BKK will warn again and provide further information. You can currently see live on a map where the debris is located. If it did hit Germany, several regions in the southwest and center of Germany would be including Kasselpotentially affected.

An external pallet containing spent nickel-hydrogen batteries was released from the Canadarm2 robotic arm (the International Space Station). Debris from a discarded battery pack from the International Space Station (ISS) could fall to Earth on Friday. © NASA/dpa

Meter-deep crater and toxic substances: The ISS debris should under no circumstances be touched

However, in the unlikely event, according to space experts, that parts of the battery packs are charging on German soil, authorities have already warned: the debris should not be touched. Charlotte Bewick from the Bremen space company OHB explains this to the ARD regional magazine buten and within. The very hot debris could create a crater about one meter deep when it hits the earth. “The parts could also contain toxic substances,” she continues. If they are found, the parts dropped from the ISS should under no circumstances be touched. A spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection also warns: Anyone who finds a part should inform the emergency number. In affected areas, a small piece of debris can be expected every 10 or 20 kilometers.

Space debris is expected to land on Earth: precise forecasts are difficult even for experts

Although the probability of a space debris crater in Germany is low, it is still difficult to accurately estimate where the pieces will ultimately end up, even a few hours before they enter the Earth's atmosphere. The reason: The possible explosion depends on various factors and is “largely left to chance,” the head of the ESA space security program told the Daily News. It is difficult to say exactly how dense the atmosphere will be at the time of occurrence. Most recently, the two-ton satellite ERS-2 burned up over the North Pacific after spinning through space for almost 30 years. (nbe/dpa)