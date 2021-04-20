The Russian authorities have tightened the entry rules for all Russian tourists arriving from abroad – they are now required to pass two coronavirus tests upon arrival. It is reported by TASS with reference to the decision of the chief state sanitary doctor of Russia Anna Popova.

According to the order, all Russians arriving in Russia after May 1 must undergo laboratory testing by the PCR method for COVID-19 twice. It is specified that tests must be done within five days after entry.

In this case, the interval between the first and repeated examination should be at least a day.

Rospotrebnadzor also tightened the rules for entering the country for tourists arriving before May 1 from Turkey and Tanzania: according to the new decree, Russians arriving from these countries must pass a PCR test for coronavirus twice.

On April 15, Russia limited air traffic with Turkey and closed the border with Tanzania for a month and a half. It was clarified that flights to Tanzania – both charter and regular – will be completely stopped until June 1. At the same time, there will remain two flights a week between Moscow and Istanbul, which will be operated by Aeroflot (on Tuesdays and Fridays) and Turkish Airlines (on Mondays and Fridays).