Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Authorities | The joint exercises of the defense forces, the police and the border guard will start in Uusimaa on Tuesday

November 7, 2022
In Uusimaa, a joint exercise of the police, the Defense Forces and the Border Guard will begin on Tuesday.

In Uusimaa the joint exercise of the police, the Defense Forces and the Border Guard begins on Tuesday, November 8.

Exercises are organized in Santahamina in Helsinki, Vihti, Karkkila and Räyskälä airport in Lope. The exercises are led by the Helsinki Police Department.

The police emergency unit Karhu, the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department, the Uti Jaeger Regiment and the Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland will also participate in the exercise.

In addition, three helicopters from Uti’s jaeger regiment will participate in the exercise.

In rehearsals cooperation in a police-led situation will be reviewed, the Helsinki police press release says.

Police, Defense Forces and Border Guard personnel and vehicles move in the training areas. It is an exercise according to the annual plan.

The exercise lasts two days and ends on November 10.

