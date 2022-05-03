Authorities The joint exercise of the Police, the Border Guard and the Finnish Defense Forces in Helsinki will start on Tuesday

According to a police release, this is an exercise according to an annual plan.

Different authorities hold a co-operation exercise in the Helsinki area. The workout begins today, Tuesday, and lasts until Thursday.

According to a press release from the Helsinki Police Department, in addition to the police, the Defense Forces and the Border Guard are involved in the exercise.

This is an exercise according to the annual plan, which takes place partly at sea off Helsinki and inland.

Helicopters are also used in the exercise, the police bulletin states.