The red alert of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has already been activated for the Venezuelan criminal and leader of the Aragua Train, Héctor Guerrero, alias ‘El Niño Guerrero‘, as well as for Josué Santana, ‘El Santanita, both escaped from the Tocorón prison.

(Also read: Doubts about the whereabouts of Tren de Aragua leaders after an operation in a Venezuelan prison)

On the Interpol notification poster, It is warned that Guerrero may have escape destinations, in addition to Colombia, the United States, so the authorities are searching.

A few weeks ago, the The Government of Venezuela undertook an operation in the Tocorón prison in which 11,000 officials were in charge of vacating the premises from where the leaders of the Aragua Train operated.but they were no longer in the prison.

(Read also: Minister of Venezuela: ‘El Niño Guerrero’ did not escape, he was already free)

The red notice is “a request addressed to law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and provisionally detain a person pending extradition or surrender, or similar judicial action,” read the statutes of the International Police present in 194 countries.

Attention: Interpol already has Hector Guerrero Flores (Niño Guerrero) and Josué Santana (El Santanita) on its list of wanted criminals. The International Police suspect that Niño Guerrero could travel to the United States, among other countries. pic.twitter.com/d68kuiwGre — Eligio Rojas (@ELESPINITO) October 2, 2023

The journalist specialized in events, Eligio Rojas, assures that the Venezuelan authorities managed to determine that as of July 12, 2019, Guerrero Flores became “the active leader of the Tren de Aragua Specialized Organized Crime Group, which is in charge of directing, organizing and financing all the members of said group in order to carry out extortion, kidnappings, robberies, and sale of narcotics in the different sectors of the Aragua State.”

(Also read: The millionaire figure that ‘El Niño Guerrero’, leader of the Aragua Train, earned in prison)

About 300 families lived there and built their own homes. The ones in the best condition were from the Aragua Train. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

The various attacks are also attributed to the commands of the Bolivarian National Police, the Bolivarian National Guard and the Scientific Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps established in that entity in central Venezuela, the Interpol file says.

Guerrero also has an arrest warrant in Chile, where the prosecution requested last Thursday an arrest warrant that would facilitate his extradition if he were captured in that country.

While Peru offered a week ago a reward of about $132,000 to anyone who provides information that would allow the capture of the fugitive. “It is already at the reward level at this moment, 500 thousand soles is what will be rewarded to the citizen who reports the entry of this leader of ‘El Tren de Aragua’,” said Interior Minister Vicente Romero.

“Santanita”, for his part, is not as well known, but he has a reputation for being bloodthirsty and it is feared that he has fled to Colombia.

Other captures of members of the Aragua Train

The members of the Aragua Train have extended their actions to other countries, such as Colombia, where cells of this criminal gang have been dismantled.

A few days ago, Jhoswar Saúl was captured in Carabobo, central region of Venezuela. Hernández Sanabria, leader of the Aragua Train in Cúcuta.

Security organizations managed to capture JHOSWAR SAUL (the “Saúl” or “S”) HERNANDEZ SANABRIA (26A) and LUIS FELIPE COLMENARES MUJICA, alias Pipe (24A), both with blue Interpol notification from the Republic of Colombia dated 09-13-2022, pic.twitter.com/MhUEfuQjLh — Roman Camacho (@RCamachoVzla) September 27, 2023

Alias ​​”El Saúl” is accused of several attacks in that Colombian city, like one that occurred in February that left at least 15 injured on Seventh Avenue.

It was learned that the criminal was sheltered in Tocorón and fled with “El Niño Guerrero” days before the prison eviction operation.

Along with “El Saúl”, to whom some 50 homicides are attributed, his lieutenant, Luis Felipe Colmenares Mojica, alias Pipe, was captured.

Both appeared on the list of the most wanted in the Colombian city.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS