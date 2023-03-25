An anonymous emergency call led authorities Friday to stop a train in Texas carrying a group of “suffocated” migrants, two of whom died, Police and a mayor reported.

The US Border Patrol stopped the train east of Knippa, a small community in the south of the state of Texas, near the city of San Antonio (United States), police said.

“Approximately 15 migrants were found to be in immediate need of medical attention. Five of the migrants were airlifted to hospitals in the San Antonio area, another five to nearby hospitals and their condition is unknown,” the Uvalde Police Department statement said.

“Two of the migrants were declared deceased,” it added. The mayor of Uvalde, Don McLaughlin, confirmed that there were two deaths, according to ABC Newsand He put the number of people trapped on the train at 17.

According to him, 12 of the survivors were hospitalized, and the other three were “fine.” Police said Union Pacific, a rail freight company “will lead the investigation.”

Temperatures near where the train was stopped were reaching 30 degrees Celsius. by the end of the afternoon, according to KSAT.comsubsidiary of the chain abc tv in San Antonio.

The US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, regretted “a new tragic incident”, and vowed to work with the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office to find those responsible. “Traffickers are cruel and only interested in making money“said the secretary on his Twitter account.

I thank the Border Patrol Agents who responded to the scene and the HSI Agents who are supporting the investigation in Uvalde. We will work with the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office to hold those responsible. Smugglers are callous and only care about making a profit. — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) March 25, 2023

AFP

