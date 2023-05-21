National Guard and Army personnel, in coordination with the National Center for Intelligence Fusion (Cenfi), attached to National Intelligence Center (CNI); and the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (Femdo) of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported that as a result of intelligence work they were insured over 300 kilograms white powder with characteristics similar to those of cocaine in it State of Mexico (Edomex).

Thus, in compliance with two investigative processes, in properties suspected of carrying out illegal activities; the authoritiesstopped to two individuals who carried two firearms, in addition to ensure also a property and a vehicle.

Authorities reported the detention of a third party in the Parque de la Herradura neighborhood, in Huixquilucan, belonging to Edomex.

While in the second building the operation resulted in the arrest of a person and the insurance of three vehiclesa firearm and a property in Atizapán de Zaragoza, Edomex.