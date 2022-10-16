Valladolid, Yucatan.- More than a month after they were reported missing, there are still no details of the whereabouts of a French couple who traveled to San Cristóbal de las CasasChiapas, where they went to make a “spiritual” trip.

For this reason, this weekend, elements of the State Investigative Police, in the company of elements of the Ministry of Public Security of Yucatan, carried out a search of a hostel located on Calle 48 between 35 and 33 in the Candelaria neighborhood, in Valladolid, where they stayed before traveling to Chiapas.

Police sources mentioned that during the review some belongings of Assya Madjou, 50, and Michel Amado, 57, both of origin Frenchthat for more than a month nobody knows about them.

During the work, the State Police cordoned off the site, while investigative agents entered the lodging center to carry out the corresponding procedures, however, as usually happens in these cases, the authorities have been handled with secrecy.

In the meantime, the Prosecutor’s Office against Forced Disappearance of Persons and Disappearance Committed by Individuals of Chiapas, activated the search protocol and contacted the authorities of the state of Yucatanwho reported that the foreigners left the Hostal called Catrina in the city of Valladolid, Yucatán, mentioning that they would move to the city of San Cristóbal de Las Casas, Chiapas.

We recommend you read:

Although the search is focused on Chiapas, where it is believed that the couple went to a spiritual center in the town of San Cristóbal de las Casas, relatives consider the possibility of “a kidnapping” in Yucatan.