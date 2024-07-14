Donald Trump, the former president of the United States and current Republican candidate for the November elections, was evacuated by Secret Service agents during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon after apparent gunshots were heard at the event. The former president had blood in his ear.
According to the Washington Post, Trump had just begun his speech at the campaign event – one of the last rallies he would hold before being officially named his party’s presidential nominee at the Republican Convention that kicks off on Monday – when loud noises were heard.
The former president crouched behind the lectern where he was giving his speech. He was soon on his feet, surrounded by officers who escorted him off the stage to his vehicle.
Early images show Trump with blood on his face and raising his fist in defiance before a crowd of his supporters.
“We saw a lot of people on the ground, looking confused. I heard gunshots, they sounded like firecrackers and a small-caliber handgun,” said John Yeykal of Franklin, Pennsylvania, who was attending a Trump rally for the first time.
Anthony Guglielmi, head of communications for the United States Secret Service, wrote on his X account that the president is safe. While Trump’s spokesman said the presidential candidate is being examined at a local medical center.
“An incident occurred on the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available,” the official wrote.
Authorities reported that at least two people have died, including the alleged shooter.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, posted on his X account that he is “praying for President Trump,” while House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik also spoke out and asked for prayers for the former Republican president.
Biden denies alleged attack on Trump
US President Joe Biden told reporters he had not yet been briefed on the incident at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.
Trump evacuated by ambulance
Authorities have confirmed that the location where Trump was at the rally was declared a “crime scene” and an ambulance evacuated the former president.
Republicans send messages to Trump
Several senators and governors have spoken out asking for prayers for the former president. Florida Senator Marco Rubio, a front-runner to be his vice president in the campaign, wrote: “We are praying for President Trump and all who attended the rally in Pennsylvania today.” South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also spoke out: “We are praying for President Trump and all who participated in the rally in Pennsylvania. May God watch over you all,” he wrote.
Trump is examined at a health center
Donald Trump’s spokesman Steven Cheung issued a statement saying the former president is doing well and is being checked out at a local medical center.
“President Trump thanks law enforcement and emergency services for their swift response during this heinous act. He is doing well and is being examined at a local medical facility. More details will be available soon,” he said.
Strong police presence in the area
A strong police, Secret Service and helicopter presence surrounds the area and is protecting the former president.
Images of Trump at the rally
Photographs show Trump on the ground with blood on his face.
Lopez Obrador rejects alleged attack
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador condemned the alleged attack on the US Republican candidate, Donald Trump.
“In any case, we condemn what happened to former President Donald Trump. The violence is irrational and inhumane,” the Mexican leader said on his social media.
Two dead in attack at Trump rally
The Washington Post quotes Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger as saying that two people were killed in the attack at Trump’s rally, including an apparent shooter.
Biden condemns the attack
US President Joe Biden on Saturday condemned the attack on his Republican rival Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania and said he was glad that he was “okay” after having been successfully evacuated.
Lula condemns the attack
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that the “attack” suffered on Saturday by former US President Donald Trump must be repudiated by all defenders of democracy.
The “attack” must be “vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics,” the progressive leader said in a message posted on his social networks.
Nicolas Maduro expresses solidarity with Trump
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump – who was injured at a rally in Pennsylvania – and wished the Republican “health and a long life,” recognizing him as his political “adversary.”
“On behalf of all of Venezuela, I want to reject and repudiate the attack against President Donald Trump and wish him a speedy recovery,” Maduro said.
Trump was the victim of a coward: Milei
The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, rejected the attack against Donald Trump on his social network X account. “All my support and solidarity to President and candidate Donald Trump, victim of a COWARDLY assassination attempt that put his life and that of hundreds of people at risk. The desperation of the international left is not surprising, as it sees its nefarious ideology expire today, and is willing to destabilize democracies and promote violence to cling to power. Panicked of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their retrograde and authoritarian agenda,” said Milei.
EU representative Josep Borrell shocked by the attack
The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, condemned the attack this Saturday against former US President Donald
Trump said he was “shocked” by the incident that left him injured while giving a rally in the state of Pennsylvania.
“Shocked by the news of the attack against President Trump, which I strongly condemn. Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives,” Borrell said in a message posted on the social network X.
