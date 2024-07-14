Donald Trump, the former president of the United States and current Republican candidate for the November elections, was evacuated by Secret Service agents during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon after apparent gunshots were heard at the event. The former president had blood in his ear.

According to the Washington Post, Trump had just begun his speech at the campaign event – one of the last rallies he would hold before being officially named his party’s presidential nominee at the Republican Convention that kicks off on Monday – when loud noises were heard.

The former president crouched behind the lectern where he was giving his speech. He was soon on his feet, surrounded by officers who escorted him off the stage to his vehicle.

Early images show Trump with blood on his face and raising his fist in defiance before a crowd of his supporters.

“We saw a lot of people on the ground, looking confused. I heard gunshots, they sounded like firecrackers and a small-caliber handgun,” said John Yeykal of Franklin, Pennsylvania, who was attending a Trump rally for the first time.

Anthony Guglielmi, head of communications for the United States Secret Service, wrote on his X account that the president is safe. While Trump’s spokesman said the presidential candidate is being examined at a local medical center.

“An incident occurred on the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available,” the official wrote.

Authorities reported that at least two people have died, including the alleged shooter.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, posted on his X account that he is “praying for President Trump,” while House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik also spoke out and asked for prayers for the former Republican president.