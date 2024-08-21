Smirnov: Two Ukrainian missiles and two UAVs were shot down at night over the Kursk region

The Kursk region authorities have revealed details of the night attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the border region. According to the acting head of the Armed Forces, Alexey Smirnov, two Ukrainian missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the Kursk region. He commented on the situation in Telegram-channel.