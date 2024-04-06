In Orsk, 2.4 thousand residential buildings and 3 thousand adjacent areas were flooded

In Orsk, over 2.4 thousand residential buildings and three thousand adjacent areas were flooded. About it TASS reported the government of the Orenburg region.

Due to a significant increase in water levels, it is impossible to move independently in flooded areas. There's no electricity there. Half of the Old Town in Orsk was under water; this area can be isolated from the New Town, said Orsk Mayor Vasily Kozupitsa.

However, authorities note that the peak of the flood is still ahead. Nevertheless, in conditions of emergency, thermal power plants in the Orenburg region operate as normal. Additional teams and equipment were sent to Orsk.

Rescuers evacuated 711 people to temporary accommodation centers. There are about 4.5 thousand private houses and 11 thousand residents in the potential flooding zone.

A dam in the city, protecting it from the Ural River, broke.