Cartagena (Colombia) (AFP) – The coffin with the body of the Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, shot dead during his honeymoon in Colombia, was repatriated this Friday on a flight to Asunción.

A person in charge of the Secretariat of Development for Returnees of Paraguay confirmed to the AFP agency that the mortal remains of the Paraguayan anti-drug prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, left Cartagena de Indias, in northern Colombia, on Friday afternoon and will arrive at dawn. on Saturday to the Paraguayan capital after a stopover in Panama.

AFP journalists recorded the moment in which a wooden chest with Pecci’s body left the funeral home for the airport in the Caribbean city.

The 45-year-old prosecutor was killed by two assassins who were traveling on a jet ski and reached a beach on the island of Barú, near Cartagena. Pecci was staying at the Decameron hotel along with his wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera, enjoying their honeymoon.

The details of the event

The reporter Óscar Lovera, Aguilera’s colleague at Unicanal, gave details of the crime to the Colombian radio station W Radio, this Friday.

“Marcelo got into the water a little for the last time,” he came out of the sea, when a man approaches, “pulls out the weapon that was apparently hidden under his shirt” and “attacks him from the side,” Lovera described.

After shooting him, he escaped “covering the escape with shots, because there were people who apparently wanted to catch them,” he added.

According to the hotel version, the assailants also shot a guard who escaped unharmed.

The Colombian prosecutor exposed the hypotheses about the perpetrators of the crime

Colombia’s attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, assured that there is “a very advanced hypothesis” according to which the murder would be related to “transnational organized crime.”

“These criminal structures do what they have to do to reach their objectives (…) They are practices that have been seen in other countries such as Mexico,” Barbosa said in an interview with Semana this Friday.

The police released the image of one of Pecci’s alleged attackers in search of information that would allow his capture. In the photograph you can see a thin, brown-skinned man, smiling, wearing a hat and sunglasses. According to Lovera, that was the man who shot.

Authorities are offering a reward equivalent to about $488,000 for information leading to the capture of the killers.

Pecci was a specialized prosecutor against organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering and financing of terrorism. He got married on April 30 and his wife is pregnant.

with AFP