Gladkov: fire extinguishers will be distributed to residents of the border areas of the Belgorod region

The authorities have refused to put out fires in houses in the border area of ​​the Belgorod Region. As the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov explained, this will be done by the residents themselves. His comment on the situation was published in Telegram-channel.

He explained that fire extinguishers will be distributed to local residents for this purpose. Gladkov associated this decision with the fact that firefighting equipment often becomes a target for Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier it was reported that the couple suffered after a Ukrainian drone attacked a hospital parking lot in the Belgorod city of Grayvoron. Five cars in the parking lot were damaged at the same time.

Earlier, Ukrainian troops shelled the village of Murom in the Belgorod region. There were no reports of casualties.