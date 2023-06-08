Diego Sousai

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano began erupting on Wednesday morning, the Hawaii Volcano Observatory said.

“The early stages of eruptions are dynamic. Webcam images show fissures at the base of Halemaʻumaʻu crater, generating lava flows on the bottom surface of the crater. Activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses,” the Hawaii Volcano Observatory said in a statement.

The alert level for Kilauea has been raised to red as a “warning”, the observatory said. The eruption is currently confined to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The observatory said it is in “constant communication” with park officials.

“At this time, there is NO indication that populated areas are threatened,” the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. twitter.

O live video from the USGS shows glowing lava shooting into the air at the top of the volcano.

The National Park Service has listed locations where people can safely observe the eruption, and those who wish to do so can view it from up to half a mile away.

The eruption “is expected to attract thousands of visitors” to the park, which is open 24 hours a day, the NPS said in a press release. Public visitors are urged to follow safety precautions, including staying on marked trails and lookout points and not entering enclosed areas, according to the statement.

“Witnessing the crust of an active lava lake being dragged into boiling springs is unforgettable. While an eruption is an exciting experience, remember that you are observing a sacred event,” the NPS said.

Kilauea also erupted in January and showed signs of “increased unrest” in May. The volcano stopped erupting in December for the first time since September 2021. It was the first time that Kilauea and its neighbor, Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, had erupted simultaneously since 1984.

Lava from the 2021 eruption was contained in Kilauea’s summit crater, but an earlier eruption in 2018 caused devastation. A slow flood of lava destroyed hundreds of homes in the southeast area of ​​the Big Island and completely filled Kapoho Bay.

