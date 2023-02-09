UK authorities have accused a Catholic priest of violating a censorship zone when he prayed silently outside an abortion clinic while holding a sign that read “praying for freedom of expression”.

Father Sean Gough, a pro-life priest from Wolverhampton, England, also parked his car in the area near the abortion clinic, which is covered by a Public Spaces Protection Order, according to Alliance Defending Freedom International [ADF International, uma entidade que luta a favor das liberdades individuais, como o direito à vida e à liberdade de pensamento]. Authorities also had problems with Gough’s car, which has an “unborn lives matter” sticker, the ADF said.

Gough was accused of “intimidating” the abortion clinic’s “service users”, the organization said, noting that when police initially approached Gough, they allegedly told the priest they didn’t think he was breaking any rules. After Gough was invited to the police station and questioned about the situation, he was criminally charged, according to ADF International.

“I pray wherever I go, inside my head, for the people around me. How can it be a crime for a priest to pray? I often pray in my head near the abortion center, but when confronted by the authorities, I was praying for freedom of expression, which is under severe pressure in our country today,” Gough said in a statement.

“At all times, I believed that my actions were legal – freedom of expression, especially when peaceful, is protected by national and international law,” he continued.

Gough is one of several individuals facing fines and criminal charges for praying outside abortion clinics in the UK. In Gough’s case, it was his prayer for free speech, rather than his prayer against abortion, that drew the ire of UK authorities.

In December, UK authorities arrested Isabel Vaughan Spruce after she told them she was “praying” in her “head”. Video of the incident shows that the police searched her, arrested her, took her to a police station where they questioned her and accused her of violating the Public Space Protection Order by praying silently.

English authorities are also seeking to punish a British army veteran for praying silently outside an abortion clinic in Bournemouth in November, for which authorities have issued a £100 fine to Adam Smith-Connor. Smith-Connor said he was praying for his son, who died in an abortion.

“I’m sorry for your loss, but ultimately I have to agree with the Public Space Protection Order’s guidelines to say that we believe, therefore, that you are in violation of the order, which prohibits prayer and also acts of disapproval… ”, said the officer.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Department of Justice has used the Free Access to Clinics Act (FACE) to crack down on pro-life activists like Mark Houck, a father of seven arrested in front of his children over an incident in 2021 at an abortion clinic.

Jeremiah Igunnubole, legal adviser to ADF UK, said in a statement that “no one should be criminalized for peaceful activities such as praying for the state of free speech in our country or having a simple sticker on your car that expresses the belief that ‘lives don’t matter. born matter’.”

“This case demonstrates the illiberal and far-reaching consequences of so-called ‘censorship zones’,” said Igunnubole. “Father Sean’s years of service to women in crisis pregnancies are testament to his good character and good intentions.”

“Father Sean is understandably seeking to clarify the legality of his actions,” he added. “While the charges were dropped after several weeks due to ‘insufficient evidence’, he was warned that more evidence relating to the charges may soon surface, implying that the whole tiresome process can start all over again.”

“This is a clear example of when the process itself becomes the punishment, creating a chilling effect on freedom of expression in the UK – a value that this government has, incidentally, pledged to uphold in its election manifesto.”

©2023 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. original in English.