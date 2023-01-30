Monday, January 30, 2023
Authorities | Organizations: A unified danger notification would help to get information about those in need of help

January 30, 2023
in World Europe
0

The central organization of the rescue industry in Finland and the Federation of Elderly and Neighbor Services propose the establishment of a joint notification system.

Finland the rescue industry central organization (Spek) and the Federation of Elderly and Neighborly Services (Valli) want common practices for how home concern and danger reports are handled in Finland.

The organizations propose that the establishment of a unified notification system should be included in the government program after the spring elections.

Rescue operations have their own electronic danger notification, which can be used to inform the authorities about the danger of fire or the risk of an accident. On the other hand, the organizations estimate that the practices of social welfare reports of concern vary from municipality to municipality in Finland. According to the organizations, the guidelines and channels for reporting concerns are not sufficiently accessible.

Speck specialist researcher Tarja Ojala says in the announcement that citizens do not have enough information about the fact that a report of concern and danger can be submitted to the authority. According to Ojala, anyone can make a report.

Spek and Valli state that with the help of a unified reporting system, the authorities could get a better understanding of people in need of help than before and enable early support.

The organizations state in their announcement that by 2027, every fourth Finn will be over 65 years old.

“When an elderly person’s ability to function independently in everyday life weakens, it increases the risk of dangerous situations and jeopardizes safe survival at home. But if the risks are identified and proactively acted upon, we support elderly people’s ability to manage at home and can even postpone the need for heavy social and health services”, Valli’s Executive Director Virpi Dufva says in the announcement.

