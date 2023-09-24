In the last hours the Ministry of Popular Power for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace of Venezuela issued the arrest warrant against Héctor Guerrero, also known as ‘Niño Guerrero’, the feared leader of the Aragua Train, who escaped from the Tocorón prison before the operation against the criminal organization carried out by the Venezuelan Government this week.

The escape of the criminal leader now puts the authorities in the sights of what would be his next destination. AND One of the hypotheses that is gaining strength is its arrival in Colombia, one of the countries where the Aragua Train operates.

This situation already has the Colombian authorities on alert, given the rapid expansion of the organization in the national territory, with influence in areas such as Bogotá and the Coffee Region.

Given this, General Sandra Patricia Hernández, commander of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, pointed out in a press conference that the authorities are already working together with Interpol given the possibility that Guerrero is in national territory.

It is believed that ‘El Niño Guerrero’ would have fled to one of the countries where he spreads his tentacles (Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile). From Tocorón he controlled all operations that included extortion, murder, kidnappings and many other crimes.

Due to its proximity, Colombia is one of the hypotheses that gains the most strength. So far, only in Chile has the presence of the criminal been ruled out.

The escape of ‘El Niño Guerrero’



Operation in Tocorón prison Photo: Courtesy @MijpVzla

According to images released by the Government of Venezuela, the Tocorón prison, where Guerrero had been held for a few years, It functioned as a fort for the Aragua Train, from where its leader lived full of comforts and maintained control of all criminal actions inside and outside the country. (it is said that he has ordered murders carried out in Bogotá).

The prison had an almost perfectly crafted tunnel system. It has also been revealed that some had access to Lake Valencia, a lagoon between the states of Aragua and Carabobo, right between the limits of the prison.

The number of police and military personnel – a figure provided by the Government – was not enough to prevent the escape, however there are other hypotheses such as that the criminals already knew about the operation and left the place through the tunnels, also taking large ammunition.

For the Venezuelan Prisons Observatory (OVP), the police and military intervention carried out in Tocorón “was discussed” with criminals who acted as negative leaders of the prison and the transnational criminal organization “Tren de Aragua.”

The observatory noted that “sources close to the military operation” as well as residents of the prison and relatives of prisoners stated “that many of the prisoners” managed to leave through tunnels and took shelter in nearby mountains.

This hypothesis would make sense if the entire deployment that was made is taken into account, in which homes that were built inside the prison that had a nightclub, zoo, baseball field, restaurant, supermarket, banks and other attractions were also destroyed.

For Carlos Nieto Palma, from the NGO A Window to Freedom, all this demonstrated what activists have been denouncing for years: the control of criminals in prisons and not the State.

The truth is that ‘El Niño Guerrero’ has either outwitted the authorities or has become an accomplice, which means that the Aragua Train is far from over.

