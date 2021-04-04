According to Izvestia, the Ministry of Transport is preparing a draft law “On the specifics of admitting certain categories of persons to carry out activities directly related to the management of vehicles” and on amending the Federal Law “On State Registration of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs”.

The document proposes to restrict persons with an outstanding or unexpunged conviction for grave and especially grave crimes the ability to drive public transport and taxis. The press service of the Ministry of Transport confirmed the information on the development of the document, but refrained from more detailed comments.

A source close to the department told Izvestia that the bill is planned to be submitted to the government in May, and in September to the State Duma. The factions of the lower house declared their readiness to support the initiative.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, State Duma deputy from United Russia Anatoly Vyborny, who had previously proposed similar rules on restrictions for taxi drivers, believes that the draft law of the Ministry of Transport will be supported and adopted. The deputy noted that it is important for him personally who will drive the vehicle. If it is known that the driver has been convicted of an especially grave crime, and as a rule, it is committed against an individual, society, state, then he will not use his services and will wait for the next vehicle.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

For all serious: convicted persons will be limited to work in a taxi and in transport