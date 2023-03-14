Minister cited murder of councilwoman when talking about online hate speech; crime turns 5 on Tuesday (14.mar)

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid on Monday (13.Mar.2023) that politicians and authorities “devoted themselves” to kill the city councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol) again after his murder, in 2018. The crime will complete 5 years on Tuesday (14.Mar).

“What were the last 10 years of Brazilian politics? The hegemony of hate, from 2013 to 2023. Marielle [Franco] she was murdered and, the following day, politicians and authorities, including those from the judiciary, among others, dedicated themselves to killing her again. And to this day it’s like there’s a homicide a day.”he said.

The statement was given during the event “Freedom of Expression, Social Networks and Democracy” carried out by FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) Communicates in partnership with TV Globo and with support from IDP (Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research).

Dino said that the case of Marielle Franco “serves as a reference for what Brazil should not be, what Brazil cannot be”.

“Perhaps this debate on the internet will provide a door through which we can get out of this labyrinth of hate and ‘anything goes’ that Brazilian politics has been immersed in over the last 10 years”he declared.

In his speech, the Minister of Justice also commented on the PL (Bill) of fake news prepared by the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which, according to him, will not be “purely punitive”. He stated that the text will have transparency and auditing as premises for monitoring fake news.

MARIELLE FRANCO CASE

Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes were murdered on March 14, 2018, in the Estácio neighborhood, Rio de Janeiro. The car they were in was hit by 13 shots. The councilwoman was followed from Lapa, in downtown Rio, where she was participating in a political meeting. The weapon used in the crime was a German-made HK MP5 submachine gun.

Two weeks before her death, Marielle had taken on the role of rapporteur for the Committee of the Rio de Janeiro City Council, created to monitor the federal intervention that was in effect at the time in public security in Rio de Janeiro.

Ronnie Lessa and Élcio Queiroz were arrested in March 2019 on suspicion of having committed the murders. They were successively denied release appeals.

The decision to submit Ronnie Lessa to the Jury Court was handed down by the 4th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro in March 2020. The retired military police officer appealed, but the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) upheld the decision of 1st Instance.

Lessa and Queiroz’s defense filed an appeal against the preventive arrests, but the request was denied in early February of this year. The lawyers alleged that there was too much time to schedule the trial, but the Court understood that the delay was due to “to successive appeals against the indictment”.

In September 2022, Ronnie Lessa was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months in prison for illegal firearm trade. At his house, 117 guns were seized. He was expelled from the PMERJ (Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro) on February 8 by decision of the corporation’s Disciplinary Board.

Lessa had already been sentenced to 5 years in prison and fined BRL 454,000 in August 2021 for attempted international firearms trafficking. The Federal Revenue seized 6 pieces of rifle coming from Hong Kong to Brazil, through Galeão International Airport, in 2017, whose package was addressed to the address of the former police officer.

Read too: