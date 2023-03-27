In recent months, but especially in the current one, the order of the day has been accidents traffic in the municipality, and some with fatal outcomes, for which reason the National Week of Education and Road Safety, this in order to raise awareness and involve society to avoid further mishaps, and hopefully it does work, because the Easter and there are already many incidents that have been registered.

Authorities insist that they cannot do all the work alone, and they are right, since it is obvious that the population has to contribute their grain of sand to have a white balance on that date of Major week, but for that it is necessary to define more effective strategies to prevent such accidents, because although there are people who do cooperate and do their part, others are not so responsible, so the message must be very convincing so that there are no more misfortunes.