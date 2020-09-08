After new mass protests in Belarus in opposition to the authoritarian head of state Alexander Lukashenko, the strain on the opposition will increase. Maria Kolesnikova, one of the essential leaders of the democracy motion, disappeared on Monday.

The Civil Society Coordination Council assumed that the 38-year-old had been kidnapped. Kolesnikova’s relations filed a lacking particular person report with the police, because the workforce of ex-bank chief Viktor Babariko introduced within the night. Kolesnikowa works for the imprisoned opposition member who needed to run in opposition to Lukashenko.

“Your whereabouts are unknown,” mentioned the Coordination Council. She was kidnapped by strangers within the middle of Minsk collectively along with her colleague Ivan Kravtsov and her spokesman Anton Rodnenkow. The authorities mentioned they have been unaware of the disappearance.

Federal Overseas Minister Heiko Maas reacted with clear criticism of the arrests in Belarus. “We’re very involved about Ms. Kolesnikova. We demand readability concerning the whereabouts and launch of all political prisoners in Belarus, ”mentioned the SPD politician of the“ Bild ”newspaper. “The continued arrests and repression, additionally and above all in opposition to the members of the Coordination Council, are unacceptable.”

Presidential Refugee: That will not cease us

38-year-old Kolesnikova, who lived in Stuttgart for a few years and managed cultural tasks there, is likely one of the most essential opposition figures who oppose Lukashenko. A number of the members of the Coordination Council had beforehand been arrested or left the nation.

The presidential candidate Svetlana Tichanovaskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the election, spoke of an try by the federal government to hinder the work of the Coordination Council. “However that will not cease us,” she wrote on the Telegram information channel. Tichanowskaja’s confidante Olga Kowalkowa had left for Poland after serving a jail sentence.

For greater than 4 weeks, there have been every day demonstrations within the nation between Russia and EU member Poland. The authorities take focused motion in opposition to members of the opposition. The background to that is the presidential election on August ninth. Lukashenko had then declared himself the winner with 80.1 % of the vote. The opposition, nonetheless, considers Tichanovskaya to be the winner. The vote is criticized internationally as grossly falsified.

“We see that the authorities have begun up to now few days to make use of terrorist strategies overtly as a substitute of coming into right into a dialogue with society,” mentioned the Coordination Council at Telegram. The democracy motion is asking for the resignation of “Europe’s final dictator,” as Lukashenko is named. She needs the discharge of political prisoners and truthful and free elections.

The EU is alarmed

The EU was alarmed. “We’re looking for out the details,” mentioned a spokesman for EU overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell. It’s deeply involved concerning the continued repression and intimidation of the inhabitants by arbitrary or politically motivated arrests. “What we’re seeing in Belarus is principally the continued repression by the authorities in opposition to the civilian inhabitants, in opposition to peaceable demonstrators, political activists, individuals who wish to specific their opinion and listen to their voice.”

Maria Kolesnikova, one of the essential leaders of the democracy motion, disappeared on Monday. Picture: Sergei GAPON / AFP

Lithuania’s Overseas Minister Linas Linkevicius blamed the Minsk authorities for Kolesnikova’s disappearance and demanded her instant launch. “The kidnapping of M. Kolesnikova in downtown Minsk is a disgrace,” Linkevicius wrote on Twitter. “As a substitute of talking to the folks of Belarus, the outgoing management is attempting to cynically remove one after the other”. That is paying homage to Stalinist strategies.

600 folks have been taken into police custody on Sunday

In the meantime, the protests entered the fifth week. There have been many campaigns, particularly at universities. The images confirmed college students in a lecture corridor with T-shirts within the colours of the historic white, crimson and white nationwide flag, which is proven throughout opposition protests. There have been once more particular person arrests.

In response to the Inside Ministry, greater than 600 folks have been held in police custody on the mass demonstration on Sunday. Solely slightly below half have been launched. Observers assumed round 100,000 contributors. The authorities mentioned there have been 30,000 folks

In view of the impasse, the Coordination Council of the opposition needs to stay in talks with the EU. “We can even set up contacts with Russia and America,” mentioned Pawel Latuschko at a press convention in Warsaw. The previous minister of tradition left for Poland final week.

He now mentioned that he had left the nation underneath strain from the key service KGB. “I obtained an ultimatum: both I’ll keep within the nation and legal proceedings might be initiated in opposition to me, or I’ll depart Belarus.” Nonetheless, he didn’t wish to apply for asylum in Poland or in another EU nation. “I assume that I can return to Belarus quickly.” Final week, he cited a go to to an financial discussion board in Poland as the explanation. (dpa)