The prosecutor’s office in Sicily, Italy, announced this Saturday the opening of an investigation into alleged crimes of recklessness and homicide after the sinking of the luxury British yacht Bayesianwhich left seven dead, including British businessman Mike Lynch.

Now the judicial system is is preparing to analyze who could be identified as responsible and what was the degree of involvement of each one in the disaster that occurred in Italian waters.

The yacht BayesianThe UK-flagged ship sank within minutes on Monday about 700 metres off the port of Porticello near Palermo after being hit by a waterspout, the result of a phenomenon known as a cold drop.

During a press conference, prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio said that “crimes are likely to have been committed” related to the sinking of the vessel.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the possible culprits include the captain, the crew, the persons in charge of supervision and the shipbuilder of the yacht. “We will determine the responsibility of each of the parties,” the prosecutor said.

Lynch, 59, had invited friends and family to the boat to commemorate his recent acquittal in a major US fraud case. His luxurious 180-foot-long vessel, was hit by a waterspout in the early hours of Mondaywhile anchored off Porticello.

Fifteen people were rescued, and a short time later the lifeless body of a man was found, who on Saturday was identified as the chef of the ship. An extensive search operation with specialized divers located the bodies of four of Lynch’s friends on Wednesday and the body of Lynch himself on Thursday.

The speed with which the yacht sank and the fact that The other nearby vessels were not affected, raising questionsespecially as to whether the ballasted keel, which acted as a counterweight to the imposing 75-metre mast, was lowered or raised at the time of the storm.

In a conversation with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the director of The Italian Sea Group, owner of the Perini Navi shipyard that built the Bayesianattributed the incident to human error.

