From: Patrick Mayer, Lia Stoike

After the shooting in Groß Borstel, Hamburg is in shock. The police of the Hanseatic city was probably warned about the alleged perpetrator.

Hamburg – New findings on the bloody deed by Groß Borstel: After the shooting spree at Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg, the investigators do not rule out possible conflicts within the religious community. Police President Ralf Martin Meyer said this Friday (March 10) that there was evidence of a dispute “possibly from the area of ​​Jehovah’s Witnesses”. That has to be checked. Nothing was found in the files, he continued.

Hamburg amok attack: the suspected shooter was probably a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Thomas Radszuweit, head of state security, said the issue of disputes is currently under investigation. According to him, the suspected gunman Philipp F. left the Hamburg community voluntarily a year and a half ago, “but obviously not for the better.”

As early as January, the weapons authority received an anonymous tip or warning about the alleged gunman in the form of a letter. It said that F. allegedly suffered from mental problems. That has been checked. With a view to the fact, the controls may not have been sufficient, it was said in the press conference, but with a view to the legal situation, they are.

Crime scene Groß Borstel: After the amok attack in Hamburg, traces are secured and the bodies of the people killed are found. © IMAGO/Philipp Reiss

The Hamburg police chief, Ralf Martin Meyer, said in the press conference: “The colleagues followed the tip, got an idea and said at the end of the measures that they had no legal basis to prepare a psychological report or to withdraw the gun license.” Now we have to look at what can be done better: “The bottom line is that an anonymous letter of information is not in itself a basis on which measures can be taken.” That is a clear mandate for politicians. Specific motives are not yet clear. There is no political motivation.

Alleged amok perpetrator from Hamburg had a gun as a marksman

35-year-old Philipp F. had legally owned a gun as a marksman since December 12, 2022. This Heckler and Koch P30 pistol is said to have been the weapon used in the murder. As the Picture reported that the perpetrator showed no abnormalities when the authorities checked the purchase of the gun owner’s license. (dpa/pm)