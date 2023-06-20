Brazilian environmental authorities seized 28.7 tons of shark fins, the largest seizure of its kind in the world, and which represents the death of some 10,000 fish of that species, official sources reported on Monday.

The fins were to be illegally exported to Asiawhere they are considered coveted and high-value delicacies for supposed benefits, such as serving as an aphrodisiac or slowing down aging.

According to a statement from the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (Ibama), of the total fins, 27.6 tons were found last week in the same company, during an operation in the state of Santa Catarina, which is considered the largest seizure in the same place in the world.

“These seizures in an integrated way represent the largest registered in the world, especially considering that it is a seizure in the place of origin where the sharks are captured,” said Ibama.

Another 1.1 tons were seized in May at the Guarulhos international airportin the city of Sao Paulo.

Shark fishing is prohibited in Brazil and according to the authorities, the fishing boats used licenses for other species of fish for the maneuvers, in which they also handled loads 80% above those allowed.

According to Ibama, the fins found belong to the blue (Prionace glauca) and mako or short-finned shark (Isurus oxyrinchus) species, which are in danger of extinction.

The sharks were caught at various points along the Brazilian coast, but mainly in the southern region.

For the authorities it is a “considerable environmental impact” because It is estimated that at least 4,400 blue sharks and 5,600 of the mako species died.

In addition to sharks, illegal fishing vessels also stopped using mandatory measures to prevent the capture of seabirds, “resulting in the deaths of thousands of birds, some of which are considered endangered species,” he said. the Ibama.

Shark fishing in Brazil has been strongly criticized by environmentalists because when sharks fall into the nets, the fishermen barely leave the commercial parts of the animal and throw the rest back into the sea to save space on the boats.

Shark fins that are one of the most coveted parts of the animal they can be worth about $100 a kilo, authorities estimate.

According to Ibama, the “indiscriminate and irregular captures” of sharks in Brazil have contributed to the “drastic” decline in shark populations worldwide.

