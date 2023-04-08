Home page World

From: Laura May

Split

The German psychology student Anja Windl (26) became the face of the climate movement in Austria as “Climate Shakira”. In an interview with BuzzFeed Austria, she explains how this came about.

Anja Windl goes viral as “Climate Shakira”. The discussions on the net are more about the appearance of the Germans than about the goals of the climate protest. In 2017, the 26-year-old from Lower Bavaria came to Klagenfurt to study psychology. Even as a teenager she was interested in the environment, but at that time she felt powerless and resigned when she thought about climate change. Today the 26-year-old lives in Graz and is involved with the “Last Generation”. In order to save the climate, she also accepts sexist comments online. Like the activist became the “Climate Shakira and why Austria wants to expel her to Germanyshe tells in Interview with BuzzFeed Austria.

Well-known comrade-in-arms of the “Last Generation”: “Klima-Shakira” Anja Windl, who comes from Lower Bavaria. © IMAGO / Eibner Europe

Anja, you became “Klima-Shakira” almost overnight, how did that come about?

There is this influencer who primarily films police operations. He was invited to our protests – and basically only filmed me. There were many comments on social media about the resemblance to Shakira – and “Today” jumped on the bandwagon.

And you became the face of the “last generation” in Austria, how do you feel about that?

This is an incredible opportunity for our movement. The authorities almost gave us a gift with the absolutely disproportionate expulsion scenario.

However, the internet is more about your looks than it is about climate activism. Do the sexist insults scratch your self-esteem?

The extent of sexualization and sexist-influenced discussion about my person is sometimes really mean. A policeman once said to me: Why are you doing this to yourself, you’re so pretty! Despite everything, I am grateful for the attention. I never thought I would be in this position a few months ago. I would never have thought that possible, but the story about my expulsion and the media presence hit a nerve in society. It’s about our livelihood – it’s worth it. We need everyone who joins civil disobedience.

How do you deal with the comments about your body?

What I can take with humor, I take with humor. The fact that in addition to activism, especially in social media, the focus is on my appearance is of course double-edged. But as long as the media reports, we use it to our advantage. And to the intimidation attempt in February: I was back on the street the very next day.

At that time you found out that Austrian authorities are considering expelling you from the country. Didn’t that scare you?

At first it was actually a shock, immediately after the news in February I found myself crying in front of the PAZ (police detention center) in Vienna. I’m more relaxed about it now. But it is highly condemnable that they try to crush our legitimate protests in this way. Demanding climate protection is not a crime!

On Thursday, April 6, you had an appointment at the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum in Leoben and were interrogated there. How likely is your deportation?

Even if it were decided that they would deport me, that would probably be resolved at the next instance. Not even criminals from third countries can be deported so easily.

Many Austrians are upset on social networks that exactly one “Piefke” became the face of the movement. What’s your opinion?

The German media often say: keep them with you! I still have hope that Markus Söder will stand up for me so that I don’t come back to Germany. He couldn’t expel me from Bavaria.

Would it be bad for you to leave Austria?

We had about ten annual family vacations in Carinthia – so I also have childhood memories of Austria. I study here, live here and have my most important social contacts here. I do not want to leave! Still, I’m privileged. How many people would like to be deported to Germany – that’s not a horror scenario. I’m much more worried about the climate crisis than about the attempted deportation.

Why is climate protection so important and what do you want to achieve with the actions of the “last generation”?

If nothing changes now, we don’t have a chance anymore. We are at a historic point in time. If you don’t intervene now, 20 percent of the planet will become dead zones where no one can live. 3.5 billion people would have to flee – and even with migration scenarios like 2015 there was a shift to the right. If you want to protect civilization, now is the time to intervene. The question is not 100 km/h – but what if we don’t do it.

So your protest goes on?

The wave of protests in Graz will start next week, and I’m already active again. I don’t give up that easily. In addition, many people stand behind me – even the Austrian universities have shown solidarity against the criminalization of climate protests.

You can find it here 9 polarizing videos of the militant vegan, who even goes to DSDS for her concerns.