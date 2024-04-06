Mayor Kozupitsa: water from flooded Orsk will go away in one and a half to two weeks

Water from the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region, which was flooded due to a dam break, will leave in one and a half to two weeks. The mayor of the Russian city, Vasily Kozupitsa, named such terms, he is quoted as saying RIA News.

“You can stay in temporary accommodation places for up to three days, and then you need places for long-term accommodation. Because the water will not go away within 2-3 days, it will go away in 1.5-2 weeks, or maybe more,” he said.

According to the mayor, there are actually more places in temporary accommodation centers than there are people arriving who need shelter. In addition, other cities are offering assistance to Orsk, Kozupitsa added.

A dam break in Orsk occurred on Friday, April 5. She defended the city from the Ural River. As a result, more than four thousand houses and more than ten thousand residents ended up in the flood zone. Citizens began to evacuate even before the incident, when leaks were discovered in two places.