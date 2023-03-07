The van from which the four US citizens were taken, in Matamoros (Mexico), on March 3. STR (AP)

Mexican authorities have found the four missing US citizens on Friday in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. Two are dead, another badly injured and a fourth in good condition. The governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal, has delivered the news via telephone call at the morning press conference of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Almost two hours after the president’s appearance, a journalist asked him about the case, which threatened to provoke a major diplomatic conflict with the United States. This Monday, the White House had referred to the matter, describing it as unacceptable. On Sunday, in addition, the FBI had released a statement, offering a reward for clues that could lead to his whereabouts.

US media have reported that the four travelers came from South Carolina. They were three men and a woman. As reported by CNN, the woman, Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, 33, had a medical appointment in Matamoros on Friday to undergo surgery. Three friends accompanied him. The authorities have not reported who of the four died and who survived.

Although it was learned on Sunday that they were US citizens, the case has been public from the beginning. Since Friday, videos of the kidnapping began

news in development

