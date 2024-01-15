You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Migrants arrive at the border between Mexico and the United States.
Migrants arrive at the border between Mexico and the United States.
The group of migrants are originally from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Ecuador and Nicaragua.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
More than 700 migrants were rescued this Sunday in the state of Tlaxcala, after an operation between different Mexican authorities, in which at least at least four individuals for alleged human trafficking.
The discovery occurred in the warehouse of the municipality of Cuaxomulco, in Tlaxcala, east of the country, by elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security, Secretariat of the Navy and the Mexican Army.
The group of migrants are originally from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Ecuador and Nicaragua, and is made up by at least 75 unaccompanied minors, 108 women and 399 men alone.
In addition, they identified 45 family units made up of 144 mobile people. All made available to the National Migration Institute and the National System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family.
The operation occurred from an anonymous call on the emergency phones due to the presence of trailers and trucks that entered the aforementioned warehouse and multiple migrants got off and were abandoned. by human traffickers, also called 'polleros' or 'coyotes'.
Regarding the four detainees, the Ministry of the Interior announced that they were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General's Office of the Republic in the entity to determine their responsibilities.
Meanwhile, the migrants were transferred to an auditorium in the same town to begin your corresponding immigration process.
EFE
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Authorities #find #migrants #Tlaxcala #Mexico
Leave a Reply