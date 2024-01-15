More than 700 migrants were rescued this Sunday in the state of Tlaxcala, after an operation between different Mexican authorities, in which at least at least four individuals for alleged human trafficking.



The discovery occurred in the warehouse of the municipality of Cuaxomulco, in Tlaxcala, east of the country, by elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security, Secretariat of the Navy and the Mexican Army.

The group of migrants are originally from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Ecuador and Nicaragua, and is made up by at least 75 unaccompanied minors, 108 women and 399 men alone.

In addition, they identified 45 family units made up of 144 mobile people. All made available to the National Migration Institute and the National System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family.

The operation occurred from an anonymous call on the emergency phones due to the presence of trailers and trucks that entered the aforementioned warehouse and multiple migrants got off and were abandoned. by human traffickers, also called 'polleros' or 'coyotes'.



Regarding the four detainees, the Ministry of the Interior announced that they were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General's Office of the Republic in the entity to determine their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the migrants were transferred to an auditorium in the same town to begin your corresponding immigration process.

EFE