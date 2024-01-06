Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/01/2024 – 13:50

The possible installation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) with Father Júlio Lancellotti as the target of investigation has generated wide repercussions since Wednesday, 3rd, when São Paulo councilor Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil) stated that he had the necessary signatures to request the opening of a “CPI of NGOs”, to investigate non-profit organizations operating in Cracolândia, in São Paulo.

Even though the application did not mention the priest's name, the councilor stated in interviews and on social media that Júlio Lancellotti would be a target.

The repercussion of the case made councilors withdraw their support, caused demonstrations by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), his allies and the opposition, and even expanded beyond the capital of São Paulo, with demonstrations in the state government and also at the federal level.

Support for the priest unites mayor and opposition

The opposition to Mayor Ricardo Nunes in the São Paulo Chamber mobilized against the eventual opening of the CPI. In protest, the co-councilors of the Feminist Bench, a collective mandate of the PSOL, filed a request to investigate the policies for the homeless population under Nunes' administration.

São Paulo councilor Luana Alves, from PSOL, repudiated on X (formerly Twitter) the possible investigation into Father Júlio. “Who will be the next target of the conservative right? Jesus Christ? Saint Francis of Assisi? Sister Dulce?”, joked Luana.

PSOL is in opposition to Nunes and the party of federal deputy Guilherme Boulos, seen as the mayor's main opponent in this year's municipal elections. However, Nunes and opponents agree regarding the investigation proposal targeting Father Júlio Lancellotti.

The mayor himself told CNN Brasil that he called the religious man to “reassure” him regarding the councilors' attacks. According to Nunes, as a form of support for the parish priest, a meeting between them was agreed next week.

In this regard, Ricardo Nunes also said that he had also called Dom Odilo Scherer, cardinal metropolitan archbishop of São Paulo. In X, Cardinal Odilo questioned the object of investigation proposed by the CPI applicant. “Why target Father Júlio’s work, which is not an NGO and does not receive public money?”, provoked Scherer.

CPI that targets Father Júlio Lancellotti had repercussions outside the capital of São Paulo

Support for the parish priest also unites government and opposition at the state level. Gilberto Kassab (PSD), Government Secretary of Tarcísio de Freitas, told the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper that the installation of the NGO CPI would bring “additional tension” to an issue that is already delicate. “It’s definitely not the best way,” said Kassab. At X, state deputy Eduardo Suplicy (PT) made himself available to “give personal testimony” about the priest’s “extraordinary struggle”.

The repercussions reached the federal government. Without mentioning the CPI, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva praised the work of Júlio Lancellotti. In a post on social media, the PT member stated that the priest “dedicates his life to following the example of Jesus”. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin reiterated his support. “His work is a reference throughout the country,” he said.

The top echelon of the federal government also expressed support for Lancellotti. For the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, the CPI is being used “as a form of electoral self-promotion”. “The standard of national politics needs to be raised,” said Tebet.

“They are trying to tarnish the beautiful work done by Father Júlio”, published Márcio Macêdo, from the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

The priest also stated that the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes is monitoring the situation in the capital. “He (Moraes) called me saying that he was appropriating all the information, that he expressed support and that any situation that was necessary was to call him,” the parish priest told Estadão.

Councilors say they are surprised by the inclusion of a priest in the investigation

In the capital's City Council, the negative repercussion of the project could threaten the installation of the CPI. The fact that the priest was indicated as a target, without the application mentioning his name, led councilors to say they were surprised and symbolically withdrew their support for the proposal. At least seven parliamentarians have already reversed their support.

“I was surprised yesterday by this flood of news. She distorted the object. I withdraw my signature and signal that if the proposal goes to the plenary I will vote against it”, councilor Sidney Cruz (Solidariedade) told Estadão. In a statement, councilor Xexéu Tripoli (PSDB), who had signed the request, said the opening of an investigation against the priest was “absolutely revolting”. “I do not advocate political persecution of religious leaders. Even more so in these times of hate and resentment on social media.”

Thammy Miranda (PL) had also signed the CPI request, but appeared in a video posted on social media alongside the priest. “Thank you very much for your support at this difficult time,” said the councilor. “When I signed the CPI, your name was never mentioned,” Thammy alleged, reinforcing that he “would never have signed” anything to that effect.

Councilor Sandra Tadeu (União Brasil), from the same party as Rubinho Nunes, said she was not in favor of a “personalized” CPI named after Father Júlio Lancelotti.

The vice-president of the São Paulo City Council, councilor João Jorge (PSDB), posted an article on his social networks in which he stated that he was “against any affront to religious institutions” and added that he signed the CPI request without knowing of any connection to the priest. Councilors Beto do Social (PSDB) and Nunes Peixeiro (MDB) were in the same line, stating that the request did not mention the religious.

At this point, it is no longer possible to withdraw the signature, as the application has already been filed. However, the stampede signals a loss of support for a possible vote in plenary, a necessary condition for the approval of the CPI in the City Council.

The request must still be approved by the Chamber's leaders and should only go to plenary in February, with the return of the parliamentary recess.

CPI targets NGOs and wants to investigate use of public money

Rubinho Nunes, responsible for the application asking for the opening of the CPI, accuses NGOs of exploiting drug addicts in the center of São Paulo. According to him, the organizations receive public money to distribute food, hygiene kits and items for drug use to the homeless population, in a practice known as harm reduction policy. For the councilor, this creates a “vicious cycle” in which crack users are unable to kick the habit.

Craco Resiste, one of the councilor's targets, reported that it is not an NGO but rather a militant project that operates in the Cracolândia region to reduce damage from links created by cultural and leisure activities. “Those who try to profit from misery are these white men full of empty catchphrases who try to use Cracolândia as a showcase for their personal projects,” declared the entity in a statement published on social media. The report was unable to contact the Nossa Senhora do Bom Parto Social Center, known as Bompar, also mentioned by Rubinho.

Wanted by Estadão, Father Júlio Lancelloti declared that the installation of CPIs to investigate the use of public resources by the third sector is a legitimate action by the Legislative Branch. However, he added that he is not part of any organization affiliated with the City of São Paulo, but rather, of the São Miguel Arcanjo Parish.