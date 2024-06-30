Artamonov explained the clapping in Lipetsk by the neutralization of fragments of drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Loud bangs that can be heard in Lipetsk are connected with the neutralization of fragments of Ukrainian drones. About this reported Governor of the Lipetsk region Igor Artamonov in his Telegram channel.

He assured local residents that their safety was not in danger. “Friends, our specialists continue to neutralize fragments of UAVs shot down at night. (…) Explosive experts comply with all safety measures,” said the head of the region.