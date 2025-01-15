The South Korean authorities have managed to complete this Wednesday the arrest of ousted South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeolafter his prolonged attempt to access his residence and after the president agreed to appear before the anti-corruption office that is investigating him.

Investigators from the South Korean authorities They managed to enter the presidential residence shortly before to execute the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk-yeol, after attempts to block the operation by the presidential security service.

A convoy with officials from the anti-corruption office and the South Korean police managed to access the premises after 8:00 a.m. local time (00:00 on Wednesday in Spain) through the doors of its main entrance, about three hours after the new operation began. to arrest the conservative leader.

The officers thus managed overcome the several lines of barricades installed by the Presidential Security Service (PSS), which was trying to block access to the premises, and also proceeded to arrest the head of these aforementioned protection forces of the president, Kim Sung-hoo, for obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant for Yoon, according to the local agency. Yonhap.