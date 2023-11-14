A group of 246 Central American, Venezuelan and Haitian migrants were detained by authorities during operations carried out near a bus station in Mexico City. Thousands of undocumented migrants travel through different parts of Mexico with the goal of reaching the border with the United States to request refuge. Many of them sleep on the streets of the capital waiting to raise money or obtain documents to continue their journey. The region is experiencing an unprecedented crisis, according to the UN, due to the migratory flow from Central America to the north of the continent.

This Monday, November 13, the Mexican National Migration Institute (INM) reported the arrest of 246 migrants from Central America, Venezuela and Haiti, who were in public spaces, in the north of Mexico City, in a surrounding area. to a bus station.

The operations began on Friday, November 10, around the bus terminal that goes to northern Mexico, where it is common to see migrants sleeping on the street..

Among the migrants there are 192 adults and 54 minors, most of whom slept on sidewalks, parks and areas of the Northern Bus Station, according to a statement from the INM, which depends on the Ministry of the Interior (Segob, Ministry of Inside).

The authorities transferred adults to immigration stations and those traveling with minors or as a family were taken to state shelters.

Criticism for immigration operations in the midst of crisis

The region of Central America and Mexico faces an “unprecedented” migratory flowaccording to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which at the beginning of November reported an annual increase of more than 60% in irregular migration in Mexican territory so far this year.

Thousands of people without documents travel through different parts of Mexico on their way to the border with the United States and, in fact, thousands of them have undertaken the journey in caravans with the aim of pressing for transit and work permits in Mexican territory.

Authorities have recently tightened measures to contain irregular migration and, last September, a UN working group reported that during the first half of the year, Mexico detained more than 240,000 migrants, including children.

Questioned about the detention of the group of 246 migrants, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he was unaware of the circumstances and assured that his government is “protecting migrants and ensuring that their human rights are not violated.”

The Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, also maintained that numerous migrants have requested the assistance of authorities to be transferred to shelters or to the south of the country, where most of the offices to request asylum are located.

“The actions of the immigration authority were at all times in accordance with the provisions of the Immigration Law, its regulations, as well as care and safeguarding of the best interests of children,” indicated, for its part, the INM.

Last weekend, a caravan with thousands of migrants that had left days before from Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala, disintegrated while passing through the state of Chiapas (southern).

Migrants walk along the road in a caravan in an attempt to reach the border with the United States, in Tapachula, Mexico, October 30, 2023. © Reuters – José Torres

The migrants They blocked a highway to demand transit permits through Mexico and special attention for families and minors.

Later, they reopened the roads and dispersed the caravan after about 500 people, mostly women and minors, were transferred to shelters, the organization reported. People without Borders.

With information from EFE and AFP