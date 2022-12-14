The story of ‘Tito’, a cat that was lost by the Bolivian Aviation airline at the Tarija airport, has been released on social networks. The Bolivarian authorities They have deployed an operation to find the cat that has been missing since December 8.

‘Tito’ and his owner, Andrea Iturri, took a flight from the city of Tarija to Santa Cruz. The cat was put in the cargo area, but upon reaching the destination, its pet was gone.

“I came back from Ireland for him, simply to take him with me because it’s that important, because I couldn’t be without him any longer. He arrived and they lose him, such great negligence exists on the airline that they lose my cat and they don’t take responsibility “They never assume. It’s always with lies. I lived in Ireland 8 months ago… I was going to take it with me, it’s everything for me, so that’s why I tried to take it with me to go study and work there,” Iturri said in the program ‘Good Night of Opinion Bolivia’.

He also stated that his plan was to go to Santa Cruz to certify it as a companion animal.. “Even with my psychologist I talked about him and she knows that it is important. This is not Tito’s first trip, he took him everywhere, ”she assured.

The director of the state Telecommunications and Transport Regulation Authority (ATT), Néstor Ríos, informed the local media that the national line is exposed to a fine of 72,000 Bolivian pesos (approximately 48 million Colombian pesos) for the loss of the feline.

In order to find her beloved cat, the owner created a campaign on social networks for Internet users to help her. Andrea’s messages have gone viral and many have wondered how this kind of thing can happen.

Even the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, with jurisdiction over air navigation in Bolivia, pointed out in the local media that Minister Edgar Montaño gave orders to all institutions in the sector to find the cat. Furthermore, the government confirmed that tuna cans have been placed around the airport to find it.

I just saw the info (from its owner) that Tito the cat hasn’t appeared yet. Please, let’s not share misinformation. In this case, the source of information is solely the owner. pic.twitter.com/TbeZhDbbXt — tanlogical (@tanlogical) December 13, 2022

