The head of the Smolensk region Anokhin: 2 UAVs attacked fuel and energy facilities in the villages of Peresna and Divasy

Two drones attacked the facilities of the fuel and energy complex (FEC) in the village of Peresna and in the village of Divasy, Smolensk region. This was confirmed by the governor of the Russian region Vasily Anokhin in Telegram-channel.

According to authorities, no one was hurt in the incident. Critical damage and fires were also avoided, the Smolensk governor explained.

“The operational services of the Smolensk region are working on the spot to eliminate the consequences,” Anokhin wrote.

Before this source Telegram-Channel Shot said that drones attacked a gas and oil refinery in the Smolensk region.

On May 31, it became known that two enterprises were attacked in the Krasnodar Territory. First, the Afipsky oil refinery came under attack, then the drone fell on the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery.