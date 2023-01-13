One more person died on Thursday (12) in the southern Peruvian city of Juliaca, where violent clashes between protesters and security forces took place on Monday (9) bringing to 49 the total number of deaths during anti-government protests. that are taking place in Peru.

The latest report released by the Public Ombudsman confirmed the death of a 16-year-old civilian in Juliaca, a city in the Puno region, who, according to various media, was shot in the head on the 9th, when another 17 demonstrators were killed in the clashes.

Thus, so far, 41 protesters have died in direct clashes with the forces of order, in addition to a policeman, while another seven people have lost their lives “due to traffic accidents and events related to blockades”, according to data from the public agency.

The Ombudsman also reported that 17 National Police agents remain hospitalized in Puno after being injured in the clashes.

Health authorities today transferred on an Air Force plane from Puno to Lima four citizens injured in the protests in Juliaca.

The Ombudsman recommended today to the Public Prosecutor’s Office that investigations into the protests in Juliaca be carried out “by prosecutors specialized in human rights and interculturality”.

The local press reports that Juliaca is currently experiencing a day of “tense calm”, with groups of citizens preparing for the funerals of several of the victims, while pickets were also formed, although there were no new incidents with the security forces.

Protesters demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the anticipation of general elections to 2023 and the convening of a Constituent Assembly.

Minister of Labor resigns

The Minister of Labor of Peru, Eduardo García Birimisa, presented this Thursday his letter of resignation to President Dina Boluarte, whom he asked to apologize and recognize the errors in his government’s response to the protests that have already left nearly 50 dead since December , 21 of them in the last four days.

“I thank the president, Dina Boluarte, and the prime minister, Alberto Otárola, for giving me the opportunity to serve my country”, wrote García Birimisa on his Twitter account, where he shared the letter he sent to the head of state.

In the letter, the now former holder of the Ministry of Labor stated that the social and political crisis in Peru “deserves a change of faces in the country’s direction and an anticipation of elections that cannot wait until April 2024”.

“Not doing this, I think, generates wear and tear that, at least in my case, makes it impossible for me to put into practice the construction of a dialogue that I believe the country needs”, reads in the document.

In this sense, the former minister, who took office in December last year, defended the need for “a political act” and “a government statement that expresses the pain” for the 49 lives lost in the protests, which demand Boluarte’s resignation. , the closure of Congress and new elections for this year.

“It is necessary to apologize to the population and recognize that mistakes were made that must be corrected so that this does not happen again”, he reiterated.

García Birimisa added that the polarization the country is facing “is reflected in the attitudes” of Congress and therefore expressed the need to “enter into a process of reflection”.

“We need to know how to discuss with a serious dialogue, in which we validate the position of the other and make an effort to understand their reasons, only then can we respect and identify with each other”, he added.