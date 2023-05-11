Edixon, a 19-year-old Venezuelan, was “angry and stressed out” at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in downtown El Paso. He had just crossed the border that separates Mexico and the United States illegally at dawn at Ciudad Juárez with his girlfriend Milena, who laughed euphorically at the feeling of having made it. With her pants torn by the concertinas, she protected herself from the sun sitting on the ground in the shade of one of those portable public urinals.

Edixon and Milena are the penultimate migrants from the Title 42 era, a health rule imposed in 2020 by Donald Trump with the excuse of protection against the pandemic. More than 40 months later, that measure, which allowed 2.6 million hot returns, expires at the end of this Thursday, and that prospect has encouraged thousands of people to try before it’s too late. What will happen when it already is is at this point difficult to predict even for the Secretary of National Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who in a press conference advanced that “the next days and weeks could be very difficult.” He also recalled that the Biden Administration has reinforced the authorities on the ground (more than 24,000 agents in total along the 3,200-kilometer border) and launched two messages to migrants. One: “The border is not open.” Two: “Don’t risk your life or a lifetime’s savings to come here.”

A group of migrants surrender to the border patrol at the point of the six-meter-high wall that separates Ciudad Juárez (Mexico) with El Paso, in the United States. PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)

Like so many others, Edixon and Milena ignored those warnings. They walked for three months and crossed Venezuela, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico. Once at the border they continued a little further, to the Church of the Sacred Heart, in downtown El Paso. He had “all his hopes placed in this shelter”, the epicenter of the latest migration crisis in the city, where in recent days more than two thousand men, women and children were found sleeping in the street. When Edixon arrived, only a few dozen remained. “I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know if it’s a good idea to turn ourselves in. They are going to run to the whole world. They are going to break our hearts,” he said.

The eviction of these streets, erected again in the stamp of the eternal crisis of the border, was a matter of 24 hours. At 5:00 on Tuesday, some unidentified agents handed out flyers inviting those who passed illegally and had not yet reported to the authorities to urgently turn themselves in at the nearest office. The pamphlet also warned them of dire consequences if they chose to remain in limbo.

Thus began what the bureaucrats, with their talent for euphemism, had dubbed a “localized law enforcement operation.” In the afternoon, about twenty armed men insisted that the migrants run to “be processed”, in a gesture that was denounced as intimidation by local NGOs. Hundreds of them, persuaded by members of the ICE (acronym in English of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service) queued until sunset to meet with immigration officials in a white building surrounded by barbed wire.

Fernando García, executive director of the NGO Red de la Frontera por los Derechos Humanos, holds up the paper they distributed to migrants on Tuesday inviting them to turn themselves in. PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)

Many left there with a document, a handful of stapled papers, which is known as the Alien ID (something like the foreigner’s identification). It has a date and a place in the United States on which they must appear before an immigration judge. Some were given an appointment as early as the end of the month. To others, as late as November 2026. Like so many other ins and outs of tortuous and random “processing” paperwork, why the timelines differ so widely is a mystery.

Dozens of them still had not been let out of the building almost a day later, and those close to them awaited their fate in dismay in the church. The rest, an amount impossible to determine, were deported to Mexico, according to what other migrants, relatives, and friends told this newspaper. At midnight, several buses unloaded expelled migrants in Ciudad Juárez. It was impossible, again, to rule out that the destinations of one and the other were not things of chance.

The Alien ID allows migrants to move freely in the United States, but not to work: that permit has its own mysterious designs. Some took a plane to places like New York or Orlando, where those who arrived in the United States before them were waiting for them. Most seemed to share a destination: Denver, a Colorado city about nine hours (and $90) by bus, whose authorities, they have been told, are willing to support them, and that includes paying for tickets to other places with an apparently brighter future. .

Hundreds of migrants who in recent weeks had made a home on the sidewalks surrounding Sacred Heart Church wasted no time making their journey; at times it felt like one of those Westerns where an outlaw is given until the end of the day to leave town. The local police invited those furthest behind to move to the shelters that operate in the city, where they do not admit undocumented immigrants. If it wasn’t to go to one of them, he wouldn’t let them leave a perimeter of a couple of blocks. A group of young Venezuelans told EL PAÍS that they had been threatened with tearing up their papers (and with having to start over) if they tried to leave the fold again. A couple of streets up, a uniformed man with a grim face neither confirmed nor denied that information.

Once the sidewalks had been cleared, which had dawned the previous morning still packed with a thousand people, an army of cleaners appeared who got rid of what had been left behind: blankets, food scraps, sandals, T-shirts… And in these they also arrived Edison and Milena. They hoped to find “a community” of which only the remnants remained. They didn’t know how they were going to get some food, if there would be room in the shelters for them, if it was better to turn themselves in or not, or where to look for the $120 that a thug asked them with the false promise of getting them a legal permit.

Oscar Leeser, mayor of El Paso, at the presentation this Wednesday of a temporary shelter for migrants inaugurated in a disused high school on the outskirts of the Texan city. PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)

It gave the impression that federal, local and state authorities discovered the rush to clean the streets like that teenager who has to clean up the house before his parents return. This Thursday, all eyes will be on El Paso as Title 42 comes to an end. Starting Friday, border apprehensions, which have recently climbed to 8,000 people a day, are expected to rise to over 10,000. What brings about the fall of the sanitary measure is actually the entry into force of Title 8 again, but with a novelty: asylum will begin to be denied to migrants who appear at the border without having previously requested refuge through a mobile application called CPB One.

The mayor of El Paso unveiled a brand-new temporary migrant shelter inaugurated in a disused high school on the outskirts of the city in the afternoon. It was his way of sharing with the press that the situation is under control. During the ceremony, he insisted that the eviction is the result of a program in which they have been working for “months” and ignored the actions of the ICE agents, while repeating over and over again something similar to what the protagonist of that film said. French, Hatred, while rushing into the void: “So far, everything is going well.” What will happen from Friday? She didn’t dare to venture it, beyond a phrase that she also repeated like a mantra. “The border was closed yesterday. It’s closed today. And it will continue to be closed on Saturday.

