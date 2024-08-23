Head of Surovikinsky District Sliva: The colony is located far from residential buildings

The authorities have commented for the first time on the threat to residents of a Russian city after the seizure of a penal colony in the Volgograd region. According to the head of the Surovikinsky district, Roman Sliva, the correctional facility is located at a distance from residential buildings in Surovikino. The official assessed the situation in the city in his Telegram-channel.

“Law enforcement agencies have taken all measures to localize the scene of the incident (…) There is no threat to the lives and health of residents,” Sliva noted.

According to the official, security forces have blocked the road to the colony, but traffic is not restricted in the city and district. “All services, organizations, and life support systems of the Surovikinsky District are operating normally,” he added.

As of 2021, according to the population census, 18 thousand people live in Surovikino.

The attack on the staff of the penal colony No. 19 near Volgograd took place on August 23. Presumably, three natives of Uzbekistan, convicted not under terrorist articles, participated in the hostage taking. According to the version voiced, they became acquainted with the ideas of radicalism already in the correctional facility. According to preliminary data, the attackers declared their affiliation with the “Islamic State” (the organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia).