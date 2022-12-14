And the British “Sky News” network reported, on Wednesday, quoting British police, that there is growing concern about the fate of Rodrigo Falcone, who disappeared.

Police added that a yellow alert had been issued in most parts of Scotland for it.

The 33-year-old was last seen walking at 3:10 am last Sunday in the Scottish town of Aviemore.

Pictures published by the British police show the young man walking alone in the street, and he was wearing only a red long-sleeved jacket.

In the past few days, Scotland has witnessed a record low temperature since February 2021, in some areas reaching minus 15 degrees.

British police say they are continuing to search for the man and released CCTV footage of the man last night, asking the public to help find him.

South Highland Chief Inspector Alasdair MacLeod said: “As time goes on, we are increasingly concerned about Rodrigo.”

He added that it was evident from the response received by the authorities that there was great concern from the community regarding the health of the young man.

He pointed out that local officers and search specialists are continuing their search for Rodrigo.