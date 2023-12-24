Authorities are considering providing subsidies for the transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by rail. This follows from the letter and. O. Head of the Russian Railways Transport Service Center Alexander Khatyanov at the Ministry of Natural Resources. Izvestia reviewed the document. The measure is being worked out on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and can be implemented for LNG supplies to Transbaikalia, the document says. Izvestia sent inquiries to the Deputy Prime Minister's office. The Ministry of Natural Resources recommended that Izvestia contact the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance. The editors sent questions to these departments.

“The introduction of government subsidies for LNG transportation by rail will allow us to avoid additional monetary surcharges for transportation on the cost of the final product, which will help curb the rate of growth in prices for this fuel,” said Freedom Finance Global analyst Vladimir Chernov.

Now in Russia, rail transportation of petroleum products to the Far Eastern Federal District and a number of regions of Siberia is already subsidized. We are talking about the transportation of gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. For deliveries, the state reimburses shippers for no more than 4 thousand rubles for transportation costs to the specified regions. In turn, Russian Railways confirms the discount on transportation. The measure is valid for Buryatia, Yakutia, Trans-Baikal Territory, Primorsky and Khabarovsk Territories, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Amur, Sakhalin and Irkutsk regions, as well as the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

The federal budget provides 9.3 billion rubles for subsidizing the program in 2023, 9.6 billion rubles in 2024, and 10.2 billion rubles in 2025.

