BERLIN / LINGEN (dpa-AFX) – There is a dispute between the German nuclear supervisory authority and the atomic factory in Lingen an der Ems over the export of fuel elements to the Doel nuclear power plant in Belgium in January. The view of the Federal Environment Ministry: The transports should have waited because the environmental organization Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz (BUND) had been contradicting them since January 7th. This was announced by the ministry in Berlin. The ministry and the Federal Office for Economics and Export Control (BAFA) had informed the company of the “risk of criminal acts” if the transports were inadmissible.

The fuel element manufacturer Advanced Nuclear Fuels (ANF) in Lingen, a subsidiary of the French Framatome, did not comment on details of the exports. The company noted, however, “that everything we have done is in full compliance with the regulations and requirements of the relevant authorities,” as a spokeswoman said.

According to its own information, the BAFA in Eschborn near Frankfurt made its legal opinion clear to the company ANF on January 15 and 18: In view of the objection from the BUND of North Rhine-Westphalia, the export may not be carried out despite approval. Nevertheless, fuel rods were brought from Lingen to Doel on January 18th, 20th and 21st and, according to the ministry, also on January 25th ./fko/DP/zb